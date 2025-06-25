Left Menu

Remembering the Shadows: Assam's Mock Parliament Honors Emergency Era

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in a Mock Parliament aimed at reminding the youth of India's Emergency period, characterized by widespread rights violations. He emphasizes the importance of annual commemorations to prevent history's repetition. The event highlights the state's call for accountability and remembrance of past sacrifices.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/X:@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to commemorate the dark period of India's Emergency, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a Mock Parliament organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and BJP Mahila Morcha at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Guwahati. The event served as a reminder of the 21 months marked by forced sterilizations, press censorship, suspension of rights, and centralization of power.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the necessity of annual commemorations of the Emergency to ensure such events are never repeated. He emphasized the responsibility of the youth to understand and reflect on the widespread atrocities committed during this period. He remarked on the grave impact of the Emergency proclamation on June 25, 1975, which bypassed cabinet approval, and underscored the Supreme Court judgment that allowed the suspension of Article 21, enabling the government to arrest individuals without judicial oversight.

Dr. Sarma also acknowledged historical movements against Indira Gandhi's regime, such as the Navnirman Andolan in Gujarat, which evolved into a nationwide resistance led by Jayaprakash Narayan. He recognized leaders like Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who resisted and ultimately forced Indira Gandhi to end the Emergency. He called for the responsible party to apologize for the democratic breach, highlighting the lack of remorse from Congress for the past wrongs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

