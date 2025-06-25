Left Menu

Surat Battles Torrential Rains: Flood-Like Situations and Relief Measures

Surat is grappling with heavy rainfall, causing rising water levels and a flood-like crisis in low-lying areas. The municipal corporation has responded with shelter homes and medical teams, while officials monitor the situation and assure citizens of impending improvements as rains subside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:20 IST
Swati Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Surat is currently facing the brunt of relentless rainfall, leading to increased water levels and creating a flood-like scenario in its lower regions. In response, the Surat Municipal Corporation has proactively established shelter homes and deployed medical teams to assist affected residents. Swati Desai, Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation, announced that security staff and barricades have been set up to prevent unnecessary movement in these areas.

"We are closely monitoring the situation as water levels have surged in lower areas due to rainfall in higher regions. Our health and engineering teams are working tirelessly to manage water removal and enhance cleaning operations. A plan is also in place facilitating the return of shelter home residents once conditions improve," Desai mentioned. The city experienced flooding on Tuesday, with over 100 mm of rain causing roadblocks and waterlogging in multiple low-lying zones.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jigna Parmar confirmed the waterlogging issues yet expressed relief that no casualties have been reported. "Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging on two state roads and several societies, but there have been no losses so far," she explained, urging citizens to cooperate with authorities during relief operations. According to weather forecasts, rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are anticipated across parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan until June 27, with an orange alert warning residents in eastern Rajasthan of severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

