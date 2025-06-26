Record High CO2 Emissions Highlight Energy Transition Challenge
Global carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector reached new heights as fossil fuel usage continued to rise, despite significant gains in renewable energy. The challenge of transitioning from fossil fuels is underscored by geopolitical tensions and the urgent need to meet global renewable energy goals.
Global carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector soared to another record high last year, as fossil fuel use continued its upward trajectory, revealed the Energy Institute's annual statistical review of world energy.
This persistent rise in emissions highlights the struggle to move away from reliance on fossil fuels amid geopolitical challenges such as the Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern tensions, affecting energy security and supply stability.
The report noted an unsettling increase in carbon emissions, despite record growth in renewable energy sources like wind and solar, emphasizing the slow progress towards achieving the global objective of renewable energy capacity expansion by 2030.
