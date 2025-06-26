Left Menu

Tragic Turns: Delhi Hospital Assault Cases Stir Outrage

In two tragic incidents, a female patient and a minor girl succumbed after alleged sexual assaults in Delhi hospitals. Legal actions and investigations are underway as authorities seek justice against the accused. These harrowing cases have sparked widespread concern over patient safety in medical facilities.

A female patient, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow patient inside Delhi's Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, died during treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Wednesday. The assault was reported to the New Usmanpur Police on Monday.

The victim, admitted to the hospital on June 21, was reportedly molested outside her ward. Legal steps have been taken under relevant sections by New Usmanpur authorities. She was moved to GTB Hospital for specialized care, and her medico-legal report showed no visible external injuries.

GTB Hospital announced her passing amidst ongoing treatment. A case has been registered, and legal actions depend on forthcoming PME reports. The accused, 23-year-old Mohd. Faiz, has been arrested. Investigation progresses further.

In a separate recent incident, a minor reportedly died from injuries at JPC Hospital, after a suspected sexual assault. She was taken to the hospital unconscious, where she was declared dead. Police registered a case under relevant laws, including the POCSO Act.

