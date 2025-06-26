India-Mexico Trade Revolution: Credlix Rolls Out Cross-Border Supply Chain Financing

Credlix, a global fintech leader, has unveiled the India–Mexico Connect service, a breakthrough in cross-border supply chain financing. This service allows Mexican importers to seamlessly procure industrial goods from Indian manufacturers through Moglix's expansive B2B network, while benefiting from collateral-free trade financing options.

This marks a historic first for Indian startups in Mexico, aimed at fostering robust collaborations between Indian exporters and Mexican businesses, thus accelerating supply chain diversification. The service was officially introduced at an IndMex Chamber event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Mexico, attended by key figures such as H.E. Pankaj Sharma, India's Ambassador to Mexico, and Banca Mifel CEO Daniel Becker Feldman.

The India–Mexico Connect effectively addresses longstanding trade challenges, integrating procurement and financing into a digital-first platform. This initiative aligns with global trends toward economic cooperation and positions India as a reliable partner as trade corridors evolve, supported by Credlix's robust financial foundation.

