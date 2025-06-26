Left Menu

THDC India has partnered with the Gujarat government to provide 184.08 MW of clean energy from its innovative pumped storage plant in Uttarakhand, enhancing renewable energy integration. This agreement marks a significant step in meeting Gujarat's peak power demands and aligns with India's renewable energy vision.

THDC India Powers Up Gujarat with Revolutionary PSP Agreement
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned THDC India has inked a significant agreement with the Gujarat government to supply 184.08 MW of clean energy through its pumped storage plant (PSP) located in Uttarakhand. This move is aimed at bolstering Gujarat's energy requirements during peak hours while facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the grid, according to a THDC India statement issued on Thursday.

In a formal ceremony held in Gandhinagar, the agreement was signed by THDC India's Director (Finance) Sipan Kumar Garg and GUVNL's Managing Director Anupam Anand, in the presence of Gujarat's Minister of Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals, Kanubhai Desai, and THDC India's CMD R K Vishnoi.

R K Vishnoi highlighted that the agreement underscores THDC India's dedication to promoting energy transition through cutting-edge hydropower solutions. With India's first Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant, THDC India offers Gujarat a reliable, eco-friendly energy option for dynamically addressing peak-hour demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

