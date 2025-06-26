Celebrations in Rajasthan: IIT Convocation and Neeraj Chopra's Triumph

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma graced the 11th convocation of IIT Jodhpur, applauding the achievements of graduates and their families. He described the event as a testament to accomplishing dreams set at the institution's entrance.

Sharma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, particularly acknowledging the 1,200 students who received degrees. Recognizing the shared aspirations between students and parents, he conveyed warm wishes for their future endeavors.

Ahead of the event, CM Sharma took to social media to laud Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in Czechia. Neeraj, with an impressive throw of 85.29m, maintained his supremacy in the sport, adding to his streak of top finishes. In a field with fierce contenders like Peters and Rohler, Neeraj's consistency shone through, reaffirming his global athletic stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)