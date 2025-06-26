Left Menu

50th Anniversary of Emergency Sparks Heated Debate

As India marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', political leaders clash over its legacy. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut defends it against criticism from Amit Shah and PM Modi, who label it a democratic setback. The commemoration is intended to educate future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:18 IST
50th Anniversary of Emergency Sparks Heated Debate
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, now recognized as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' has ignited discussions across political circles. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut openly defended the 1975 Emergency, contesting claims that it was a significant blow to democracy. Raut argued that not all agree it was a 'black day,' citing Balasaheb Thackeray's support and contrasting it with other historical events deemed more damaging to India's spirit.

His defense comes amid escalating debates following recent critiques by Union Minister Amit Shah, who accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of undermining democracy. Raut rebutted, highlighting the sacrifices of Congress leaders Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi during India's freedom struggle, emphasizing that wealth and power alone do not dictate political integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue, labeling the Emergency as a 'dark chapter' in democratic history. During a commemorative event, Amit Shah stressed the importance of remembering such incidents to educate younger generations about the perils of a dictatorial mindset, pointing out the suppression faced during those 21 months when media and judiciary were subjugated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025