50th Anniversary of Emergency Sparks Heated Debate

The 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, now recognized as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' has ignited discussions across political circles. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut openly defended the 1975 Emergency, contesting claims that it was a significant blow to democracy. Raut argued that not all agree it was a 'black day,' citing Balasaheb Thackeray's support and contrasting it with other historical events deemed more damaging to India's spirit.

His defense comes amid escalating debates following recent critiques by Union Minister Amit Shah, who accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of undermining democracy. Raut rebutted, highlighting the sacrifices of Congress leaders Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi during India's freedom struggle, emphasizing that wealth and power alone do not dictate political integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue, labeling the Emergency as a 'dark chapter' in democratic history. During a commemorative event, Amit Shah stressed the importance of remembering such incidents to educate younger generations about the perils of a dictatorial mindset, pointing out the suppression faced during those 21 months when media and judiciary were subjugated.

