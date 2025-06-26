India Firm on Indus Waters as Minister Rebukes Pakistan's Bold Claims

In a strong rebuttal, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil responded to recent comments made by Pakistan People's Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto concerning the Indus Water Treaty. Patil asserted that India remains unfazed by such declarations, emphasizing that the control of water resources remains firmly with India.

During a press engagement, Patil highlighted past threats by Bhutto, including the grave implication of 'water or blood,' and reiterated India's stance against intimidation. He noted that decisions relating to the treaty will continue to serve India's interests under the government's jurisdiction.

The minister also used the platform to underscore achievements since Modi's administration took charge. Citing milestones by the Jal Shakti Ministry, he mentioned an allocated Rs 501 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission and the strategic redirection of water resources from Pakistan to four Indian states, affirming their commitment to national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)