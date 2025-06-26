Left Menu

India Firm on Indus Waters as Minister Rebukes Pakistan's Bold Claims

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil dismissed threats from Pakistan regarding the Indus Water Treaty, emphasizing India's determination to retain its water resources. The government is reallocating water to support Indian states, highlighting achievements under PM Modi with a focus on water conservation and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:26 IST
India Firm on Indus Waters as Minister Rebukes Pakistan's Bold Claims
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil responded to recent comments made by Pakistan People's Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto concerning the Indus Water Treaty. Patil asserted that India remains unfazed by such declarations, emphasizing that the control of water resources remains firmly with India.

During a press engagement, Patil highlighted past threats by Bhutto, including the grave implication of 'water or blood,' and reiterated India's stance against intimidation. He noted that decisions relating to the treaty will continue to serve India's interests under the government's jurisdiction.

The minister also used the platform to underscore achievements since Modi's administration took charge. Citing milestones by the Jal Shakti Ministry, he mentioned an allocated Rs 501 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission and the strategic redirection of water resources from Pakistan to four Indian states, affirming their commitment to national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025