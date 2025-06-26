NDRF Elevates Mountaineering Program to Boost High-Altitude Rescue Readiness

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has announced plans to institutionalize its mountaineering program as an annual exercise, according to Director General Piyush Anand. This strategic move is designed to bolster rescue preparedness across India's high-altitude regions where natural disasters are intensifying both in frequency and severity.

Director General Anand emphasized the critical need for operational readiness in mountainous terrains susceptible to landslides, avalanches, earthquakes, and flash floods. The mountaineering expeditions, he noted, are vital for ensuring NDRF teams remain physically and mentally equipped for challenging rescue missions.

The initiative has already shown tangible benefits, as seen during the recent training expedition, enabling personnel to gain invaluable hands-on experience in adverse conditions. Echoing this sentiment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the organization for its strides in disaster management, aligning India with global leadership aspirations in this crucial field.

