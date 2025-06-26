Left Menu

NDRF Elevates Mountaineering Program to Boost High-Altitude Rescue Readiness

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will make its mountaineering program an annual event to enhance rescue capabilities in high-altitude areas, addressing increasing natural disasters. This initiative aims to prepare rescuers both physically and mentally, ensuring readiness for complex operations amidst rising emergencies in India's mountainous regions.

26-06-2025
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Piyush Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has announced plans to institutionalize its mountaineering program as an annual exercise, according to Director General Piyush Anand. This strategic move is designed to bolster rescue preparedness across India's high-altitude regions where natural disasters are intensifying both in frequency and severity.

Director General Anand emphasized the critical need for operational readiness in mountainous terrains susceptible to landslides, avalanches, earthquakes, and flash floods. The mountaineering expeditions, he noted, are vital for ensuring NDRF teams remain physically and mentally equipped for challenging rescue missions.

The initiative has already shown tangible benefits, as seen during the recent training expedition, enabling personnel to gain invaluable hands-on experience in adverse conditions. Echoing this sentiment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the organization for its strides in disaster management, aligning India with global leadership aspirations in this crucial field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

