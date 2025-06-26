Iran Halts IAEA Cooperation: Guardian Council Ratifies Bill

The Guardian Council in Iran has officially ratified a parliamentary bill that suspends the nation's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This development was made public on Thursday by Iran's Young Journalist Club, a renowned news outlet in the country.

The council's move is significant as it represents a shift in Iran's nuclear policy, aligning with a more conservative stance. The Guardian Council is comprised of clerics and jurists who play a crucial role in vetting legislation in Iran, ensuring that the laws conform to Islamic principles and the constitution.

This decision may have substantial implications for international relations and nuclear diplomacy, emphasizing the complex political landscape surrounding Iran's nuclear program and its engagement with global oversight bodies like the IAEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)