TEPCO's Nuclear Revival: A New Era for Japan's Energy Strategy

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is set to relaunch a reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant after completing inspections. This marks a significant step since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The 1.36 gigawatt reactor No. 6, part of the world's largest nuclear power station, plays a crucial role in boosting energy supply in the heavily populated Tokyo region.

With a shift back to nuclear power, Japan aims to mitigate fossil fuel import costs and strengthen energy security, steering towards a future less reliant on gas and coal.

