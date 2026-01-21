TEPCO's Nuclear Revival: A New Era for Japan's Energy Strategy
Tokyo Electric Power will restart a reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, marking its first significant move since the Fukushima disaster. The restart aims to boost power supply in the Tokyo area and is a key step in Japan's renewed focus on nuclear energy amidst challenges in other energy sources.
Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is set to relaunch a reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant after completing inspections. This marks a significant step since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The 1.36 gigawatt reactor No. 6, part of the world's largest nuclear power station, plays a crucial role in boosting energy supply in the heavily populated Tokyo region.
With a shift back to nuclear power, Japan aims to mitigate fossil fuel import costs and strengthen energy security, steering towards a future less reliant on gas and coal.
