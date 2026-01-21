Reviving Nuclear: TEPCO's Return to Power

Left Menu

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) has restarted reactor No. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, marking a significant step since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. This move is part of Japan's broader efforts to revive nuclear energy for energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels amidst global energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:42 IST
Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) has achieved a major milestone by restarting reactor No. 6 at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the first such action since the catastrophic Fukushima incident in 2011. This marks a pivotal shift in Japan's energy strategy, prioritizing nuclear power as a key energy source.

The reactor, which contributes 1.36 gigawatts and is part of the world's largest nuclear facility, was delayed due to an alarm malfunction. Its reactivation is seen as a crucial turning point by experts like Filippo Pedretti, reaffirming nuclear power's role in Japan's energy mix and signaling a potential domino effect for other reactors.

The move aligns with government policies under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, advocating for new reactor constructions to stabilize energy supplies while lessening dependence on fossil fuels. As Japan enhances its collaboration with the U.S. on nuclear technology, increased nuclear activity is anticipated, reshaping its energy landscape.

