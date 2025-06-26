Left Menu

Bikram Singh Majithia Remanded Amidst Financial Discrepancies in Drug-Linked Case

Bikram Singh Majithia, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, faces police custody over money laundering allegations tied to drugs. A court in Mohali highlighted significant financial irregularities, including unexplained cash deposits. The case triggered protests by party supporters, while Punjab officials pledged to tackle corruption across political ranks.

The Public Prosecutor speaks after Majithia gets 7-day custody(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent figure in the Shiromani Akali Dal, has been placed in police custody for seven days by a Mohali court. This development is part of a money laundering case linked to drug activities. According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Ferry Sofat, Majithia has an undiagnosed income amounting to Rs 540 crore.

The court learned that Saraya Industries, a family-operated business managed since the 1950s, saw unexplained cash deposits soar during Majithia's ministerial tenure. The prosecutor presented evidence of discrepancies amounting to Rs 161 crore in the company's financial records and highlighted a Rs 236 crore gap in the company's deposits during his subsequent ministerial term.

Furthermore, the court was informed about discrepancies in loans from foreign entities and personal assets. Witnesses claim Majithia threatened investigators at the time of arrest, prompting a video-recorded incident. The Vigilance Department's arrest of Majithia sparked protests from Shiromani Akali Dal supporters, with Punjab finance officials promising an unyielding crackdown on political corruption.

