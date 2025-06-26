Left Menu

Joint Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Udhampur's Basantgarh

Security agencies successfully eliminated a terrorist during a coordinated operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Basantgarh, while a mock drill took place in Ganderbal for Amarnath Yatra preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:58 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Thursday successfully neutralized a terrorist during an encounter in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported that the joint operation, dubbed Operation Bihali, was effectively carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier in the day.

According to an update from the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, the ongoing joint operation has resulted in the elimination of one terrorist. The operation commenced early in the morning after forces made contact with the terrorists hiding in the area.

Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, informed the media that the encounter began in the early hours and is still underway. In a separate event on Wednesday, security forces conducted a joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal as part of preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which is set to begin on July 3. The exercise was overseen by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, and saw participation from multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, the Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services.

