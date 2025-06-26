Czech Republic Extends Gripen Fighter Jets Lease with Sweden

The Czech Republic government has officially sanctioned an extension of its lease agreement with Sweden for the JAS-39 C/D Gripen fighter jets, securing them until 2035. This decision, approved on Thursday, allows the Czech air force to retain its Swedish-made aircraft which began service in 2005 and were initially set to exit operation in 2027.

Under the renewed contract, the Czech Republic will pay 16.7 billion Czech koruna—approximately USD 790 million—for the lease of 12 Gripen fighters. This package also includes maintenance services and pilot training. The updated deal comes with a decrease in fleet size, dropping by two aircraft from the previous agreement.

The Czech military's future air defense plans involve transitioning to U.S.-made F-35 fighters, following an agreement signed last year to purchase 24 of these advanced jets. The phased delivery of the F-35 units will start in 2031, ensuring full replacement of the Gripen fleet by 2035.

