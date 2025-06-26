ECI Stands Firm: Congress' Demand for Digital Electoral Rolls Not Legally Warranted

Amid heightened political clamour, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reiterated its position on the request from the Indian National Congress for machine-readable, digital copies of electoral rolls, calling it 'not legally tenable.' The issue had previously reached the Supreme Court in a case filled by former Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath, where a supportive definitive ruling for the ECI was made.

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's persistent demands for digital electoral rolls over seven months have been acknowledged by ECI sources, who claim it's an ongoing Congress strategy spanning eight years, allegedly clouding the present representation. However, the ECI cites legal constraints, upheld by the Supreme Court judgment in Kamal Nath vs. Election Commission of India, as a barrier to granting these demands.

Sources note that Gandhi may not have realized the judicial finality of the matter. The 2019 Supreme Court ruling specified that while voter lists can be in text mode for petitioners, there's no mandate for a searchable PDF on the Chief Electoral Officer's website. The court supports the ECI's decision to provide electoral rolls in 'Image PDF' format, deeming this practice compliant with the Election Manual.

The court also indicated that political entities demanding searchable formats could convert them independently. Reinforcing its stance, the ECI cited 2018 instructions for providing only 'Image PDF' electoral rolls, underscored by judicial approval.

This clarification surfaces amidst the Congress party's renewed push for greater electoral transparency and digital access, a debate unabated despite a settled legal precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)