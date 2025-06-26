Left Menu

ECI Stands Firm: Congress' Demand for Digital Electoral Rolls Not Legally Warranted

The Election Commission of India reaffirms that the Supreme Court has ruled against Congress' demand for digital electoral rolls, emphasizing that the existing format meets legal requirements. Despite Rahul Gandhi's ongoing calls for change, the ECI maintains its stance based on judicial backing from past rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:19 IST
ECI Stands Firm: Congress' Demand for Digital Electoral Rolls Not Legally Warranted
Reprsentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened political clamour, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reiterated its position on the request from the Indian National Congress for machine-readable, digital copies of electoral rolls, calling it 'not legally tenable.' The issue had previously reached the Supreme Court in a case filled by former Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath, where a supportive definitive ruling for the ECI was made.

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's persistent demands for digital electoral rolls over seven months have been acknowledged by ECI sources, who claim it's an ongoing Congress strategy spanning eight years, allegedly clouding the present representation. However, the ECI cites legal constraints, upheld by the Supreme Court judgment in Kamal Nath vs. Election Commission of India, as a barrier to granting these demands.

Sources note that Gandhi may not have realized the judicial finality of the matter. The 2019 Supreme Court ruling specified that while voter lists can be in text mode for petitioners, there's no mandate for a searchable PDF on the Chief Electoral Officer's website. The court supports the ECI's decision to provide electoral rolls in 'Image PDF' format, deeming this practice compliant with the Election Manual.

The court also indicated that political entities demanding searchable formats could convert them independently. Reinforcing its stance, the ECI cited 2018 instructions for providing only 'Image PDF' electoral rolls, underscored by judicial approval.

This clarification surfaces amidst the Congress party's renewed push for greater electoral transparency and digital access, a debate unabated despite a settled legal precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025