A Divine Journey: Rath Yatra Festival Begins in Puri

The historic city of Puri witnessed a massive gathering of devotees at the Jagannath Temple as the annual Rath Yatra festival commenced this Friday, drawing pilgrims from across India. The festival prominently features the majestic chariots of the three revered deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, as they journey to Gundicha Temple.

Among the crowd was Pooja Anand from Mumbai, who shared her awe at seeing the yatra for the first time. Despite being a devotee for two decades, she described the experience as ethereal, expressing her heartfelt desire to participate in pulling the chariot. Meanwhile, Bandita Patra from Cuttack, performing with the Shilp Kala Niketan group, fulfilled a generational aspiration by dedicating her dance to Lord Jagannath. Another devotee, Rupali Kajrolkar, recounted a year's longing realized as she and her son engaged with the holy pilgrimage.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, welcomed devotees warmly, urging them to immerse themselves in the spiritual ambiance. He emphasized the festival's significance, inviting participants to receive blessings from the divine darshan. The event, highlighted by cultural expressions and personal devotions, created a vivid tapestry of faith and festivity for all involved.

