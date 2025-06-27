Left Menu

Union Ministers Seek Blessings at Puri's Rath Yatra Festival

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan sought blessings from Swami Nischalananda Saraswati during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. The ministers, alongside BJP leader Sambit Patra, expressed gratitude and highlighted the importance of spiritual and people's strength in India's progress.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (left) and Dharmendra Pradhan (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the vibrant Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan sought blessings from Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri, on Friday. Accompanied by BJP leader Sambit Patra and Odisha's Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj, the duo also offered prayers at the historic Jagannath Temple.

In a conversation with the media, Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed deep admiration for the Puri Shankaracharya. Reflecting on the cultural significance, he remarked, "The historic celebration of Lord Jagannath's rath yatra is starting. I am fortunate to witness this auspicious event while serving as the Culture Minister."

Highlighting the dual importance of spiritual and popular will in India's advancement, Shekhawat emphasized the changing global perspective of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Concurrently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conveyed good wishes, expressing hopes for peace and development throughout the country.

Emphasizing spiritual guidance, Pradhan met with Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, sharing moments from their meeting online in Hindi and Odia. Meanwhile, visuals from the grand chariot procession were circulated by Minister Shekhawat, underscoring the vibrant tradition that draws large crowds as deities are transported to the Gundicha Temple.

