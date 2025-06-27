Left Menu

Crime Wave in Delhi: Morning Walk Shooting and Stabbing Incident Alarms Residents

In Delhi's Bawana area, a 43-year-old man named Deepak was shot dead during a morning walk, wounding his daughter. In another incident, a young man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a local who intervened in harassment. Investigations are ongoing, with legal charges filed under BNS and POCSO.

27-06-2025
Crime Wave in Delhi: Morning Walk Shooting and Stabbing Incident Alarms Residents
  • India

In the Bawana area of Delhi, a 43-year-old man, identified as Deepak, was fatally shot during a morning walk with his daughter, police reported. The incident left his daughter injured in the hand and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was later declared out of danger.

"Unknown assailants shot him, injuring Dipak's daughter, who is out of danger. Further details will be disclosed later," the Delhi police said. The attack is currently under thorough investigation, with officials working to uncover the identity and motive of the assailants.

Separately, in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police arrested a 20-year-old man, named Chaman, for allegedly stabbing a local youth who tried to stop him from harassing a girl. The attack happened on a Friday afternoon, and swift police action led to Chaman's arrest. Legal action was taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act after it was found that the victim was a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

