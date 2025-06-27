Crisis Averted: ONGC's Swift Response to Assam Blowout
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the successful capping of ONGC's crude oil well blowout in Assam's Sivasagar district. The operation concluded without any injuries or fires, showcasing the expertise of the crisis management team and the crucial support from Assam's state authorities.
In a remarkable display of crisis management, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) successfully capped a crude oil well blowout in Assam's Sivasagar district, concluding a delicate operation that began on June 12.
The swift and strategic response led to the capping of well RDS#147A, achieved without any reported injuries, casualties, or fires. Minister Puri highlighted the commendable efforts of ONGC's crisis management team and international well control experts in executing this operation safely and efficiently.
Gratitude was extended to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and local government officials for their invaluable on-ground support. As a precaution, approximately 350 families in the area were evacuated, reflecting the comprehensive safety measures undertaken.
