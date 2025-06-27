Left Menu

Iranian Oil Imports Skyrocket: China's Growing Demand Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China's imports of Iranian oil surged to record levels in June due to improved demand from independent refineries and expedited shipments before regional conflicts. The rising imports, fueled by relaxed sanctions and geopolitical tensions, indicate a continuing trend. Analysts highlight narrower discounts and stable futures prices amid ongoing concerns over supply routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's imports of Iranian oil reached unprecedented highs in June, driven by increased demand from independent refineries and faster-than-anticipated shipments ahead of recent geopolitical conflicts, according to industry analysts.

According to ship-tracker Vortexa, China's intake of Iranian crude exceeded 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from June 1-20, establishing a new record. Data from Kpler highlighted an average import rate of 1.46 million bpd for June, representing a notable increase from May's one million bpd.

Industry experts attribute the surge to a combination of factors, including accelerated discharge of Iranian oil following substantial export loadings and a potential relaxing of U.S. sanctions under President Trump's policy. Strong demand from 'teapot' refineries for discounted barrels amid dwindling reserves has also played a significant role.

