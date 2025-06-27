Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles ISI-Backed Terror Module

The Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell successfully dismantled a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International, arresting three operatives in the process. Weapons, including grenades and a Glock pistol, were recovered. An investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected as the operation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:54 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles ISI-Backed Terror Module
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has dismantled a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI-backed banned group, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The operation led to the arrest of three associates, believed to be working under the directives of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda, according to the Punjab DGP's statement.

In a post on X, the Punjab DGP highlighted the group's plans to attack police assets and conduct targeted killings in the Amritsar area, claiming that their operation thwarted a major terror threat. During the arrests, authorities recovered two hand grenades, a Glock pistol, and ammunition. The suspects, identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh from Ramdas, Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile, are currently in custody.

An FIR was registered under the BNS and Explosives Act at the SSOC Mohali Police Station, and authorities indicate further arrests may occur as the investigation progresses. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also involved, executing searches in connection to a past grenade attack linked to BKI at 18 locations across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, uncovering evidence against operatives like Kulbir Sidhu and US-based gangster Kaka Rana, strengthening the case against international terror affiliations of the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025