Punjab Police Dismantles ISI-Backed Terror Module

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has dismantled a terror module linked to Pakistan's ISI-backed banned group, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The operation led to the arrest of three associates, believed to be working under the directives of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda, according to the Punjab DGP's statement.

In a post on X, the Punjab DGP highlighted the group's plans to attack police assets and conduct targeted killings in the Amritsar area, claiming that their operation thwarted a major terror threat. During the arrests, authorities recovered two hand grenades, a Glock pistol, and ammunition. The suspects, identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh from Ramdas, Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile, are currently in custody.

An FIR was registered under the BNS and Explosives Act at the SSOC Mohali Police Station, and authorities indicate further arrests may occur as the investigation progresses. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also involved, executing searches in connection to a past grenade attack linked to BKI at 18 locations across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, uncovering evidence against operatives like Kulbir Sidhu and US-based gangster Kaka Rana, strengthening the case against international terror affiliations of the group.

