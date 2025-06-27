Denmark Advocates for Unwavering EU Green Transition Amidst Defense Spending Surges

Denmark's climate minister is urging European countries not to pause their green transition as the continent grapples with budgetary pressures owing to increased military expenditures. The EU is preparing to propose a 2040 climate target aimed at drastically reducing emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels.

The proposal is encountering resistance from countries like Poland and France, worried about the economic burden. Denmark, slated to lead EU climate negotiations, emphasizes the importance of renewable energy and nuclear power in strengthening Europe's competitiveness.

As Europe boosts its defense spending due to geopolitical tensions highlighted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Denmark warns against letting these short-term challenges overshadow the need for a sustainable energy shift. The 2040 goal seeks to align EU countries between their 2030 emissions targets and a projected net-zero status by 2050.