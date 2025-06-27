Russia and Malaysia Consider Nuclear Energy Collaboration

In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, engaged in discussions with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof in Moscow on Friday.

The focal point was exploring possible cooperation in nuclear energy between the two nations. Rosatom's statement highlighted the discussions revolved around leveraging its advanced nuclear energy expertise.

Further solidifying their interest, the Malaysian delegation visited a nuclear power station in Russia's Leningrad region, indicating a keen evaluation of the potential partnership's impact.

