Russia and Malaysia Consider Nuclear Energy Collaboration
Russia's Rosatom and Malaysia's authorities discussed potential nuclear energy cooperation during talks in Moscow. The discussions included the application of Rosatom's expertise in nuclear energy as Malaysia's delegation visited a power station in Leningrad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:10 IST
In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, engaged in discussions with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof in Moscow on Friday.
The focal point was exploring possible cooperation in nuclear energy between the two nations. Rosatom's statement highlighted the discussions revolved around leveraging its advanced nuclear energy expertise.
Further solidifying their interest, the Malaysian delegation visited a nuclear power station in Russia's Leningrad region, indicating a keen evaluation of the potential partnership's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
