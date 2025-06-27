Delhi Airport Meets Noise Monitoring Directives: NGT Dismisses Case

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has closed a case concerning aircraft noise at Indira Gandhi International Airport, acknowledging that Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has fulfilled its directives on noise monitoring and data transparency.

A bench, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, reviewed the compliance and confirmed that DIAL is publishing daily aircraft noise levels on its website, observed through terminals along runway paths.

DIAL committed to regular monthly updates of this data, adhering to legal noise limits, and ensured March 2024 figures are available online. The Tribunal found no additional actions necessary regarding runway usage complaints.

