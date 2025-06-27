Left Menu

Punjab's Litchi Makes History with Export to Doha and Dubai

In a historic first, Punjab has exported 1.5 tonnes of litchi to Doha and Dubai to enhance India's horticultural exports. The initiative, facilitated by APEDA and Punjab's Horticulture Department, showcases India's growing fruit offerings globally, while emphasizing the importance of crop diversification in the region.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for Punjab's agriculture sector, the state has exported 1.5 tonnes of litchi fruit to Doha and Dubai this month. This historic event marks the first time such an export has been undertaken, as confirmed by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The export push, facilitated by APEDA in conjunction with the Punjab Department of Horticulture and the Lullu Group, involved sending 1 tonne of rose-scented litchi to Doha and 0.5 tonne to Dubai. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to elevate India's horticultural export profile.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the importance of moving away from traditional crops. He emphasized crop diversification to leverage Punjab's potential in fruit and vegetable cultivation, aiming for further global recognition of the state's premium produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

