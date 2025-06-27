Prashant Kishor Targets Bihar Giants as Jan Suraaj Gains Momentum

As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections, Jan Suraaj's founder, Prashant Kishor, directed sharp criticism towards former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that Bihar's residents are ready for a systemic change to prioritise education and employment.

Kishor emphasised, "This movement is not about me or Jan Suraaj; it's about elevating the people of Bihar who have endured poverty for decades due to political corruption and incompetence. It's time for our children to replace burdens with opportunities."

The Election Commission of India has awarded Jan Suraaj the 'school bag' emblem for the upcoming elections, symbolising its focus on educational reforms. Kishor questioned the Modi government's tangible progress in Bihar despite years of power, underpinning a call for accountability and change.