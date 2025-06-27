Prashant Kishor Targets Bihar Giants as Jan Suraaj Gains Momentum
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar's past and present leadership, pledging a new era of education and employment. Kishor emphasizes ending poverty and illiteracy, urging a transformative change. Jan Suraaj has been granted the 'school bag' election symbol, symbolizing their commitment to educational reform.
- Country:
- India
As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections, Jan Suraaj's founder, Prashant Kishor, directed sharp criticism towards former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that Bihar's residents are ready for a systemic change to prioritise education and employment.
Kishor emphasised, "This movement is not about me or Jan Suraaj; it's about elevating the people of Bihar who have endured poverty for decades due to political corruption and incompetence. It's time for our children to replace burdens with opportunities."
The Election Commission of India has awarded Jan Suraaj the 'school bag' emblem for the upcoming elections, symbolising its focus on educational reforms. Kishor questioned the Modi government's tangible progress in Bihar despite years of power, underpinning a call for accountability and change.
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes stock of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad; speaks to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu: Official.
LJP(RV) Asserts Dominance in Upcoming Bihar Elections
Survivor's Tale: Narendra Modi Meets Air India Crash Victims
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to PM Narendra Modi, among world leaders; briefs on regional situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in Ahmedabad plane crash.