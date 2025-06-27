Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Targets Bihar Giants as Jan Suraaj Gains Momentum

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar's past and present leadership, pledging a new era of education and employment. Kishor emphasizes ending poverty and illiteracy, urging a transformative change. Jan Suraaj has been granted the 'school bag' election symbol, symbolizing their commitment to educational reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:28 IST
Prashant Kishor Targets Bihar Giants as Jan Suraaj Gains Momentum
Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar prepares for its assembly elections, Jan Suraaj's founder, Prashant Kishor, directed sharp criticism towards former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that Bihar's residents are ready for a systemic change to prioritise education and employment.

Kishor emphasised, "This movement is not about me or Jan Suraaj; it's about elevating the people of Bihar who have endured poverty for decades due to political corruption and incompetence. It's time for our children to replace burdens with opportunities."

The Election Commission of India has awarded Jan Suraaj the 'school bag' emblem for the upcoming elections, symbolising its focus on educational reforms. Kishor questioned the Modi government's tangible progress in Bihar despite years of power, underpinning a call for accountability and change.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025