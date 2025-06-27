Madhya Pradesh Rises: CM Yadav Unveils Transformative Plans at MP-RISE 2025 Conclave

At the MP-RISE 2025 conclave in Ratlam, Madison Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state has secured investment proposals amounting to a significant Rs 30,402 crore, promising to create 35,520 jobs. Yadav highlighted the ongoing transformation in the state, detailing innovations across various development sectors to accelerate industrial growth.

The government is making strides to enhance opportunities for youth, with interactive sessions planned to attract further investment, including an event in Surat on June 29. Significant infrastructural projects were unveiled, such as Rs 50 lakh allocations for local developments around the Ratlam Mega Investment Region and a 220 KV power line establishment to support new industrial units.

Furthering its economic agenda, the state plans to build an international-standard hockey astro turf and a new airstrip in Ratlam, alongside a satellite township at the Kalika Mata temple complex. CM Yadav also announced loans worth Rs 3,861 crore for over 4 lakh individuals pursuing self-employment, with land allotted to 35 large industries promising over 17,600 new jobs.

Among the other developments, the Chief Minister participated in the Bhoomi-Poojan for 94 industrial units valued over Rs 2,012 crore and distributed substantial incentives, with the total disbursement and grants reaching Rs 270 crore for MSMEs and Rs 425 crore for larger companies. He emphasized improving connectivity with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and future air cargo services.

During discussions with top industrialists, CM Yadav expressed the state's enthusiasm for attracting investors, ensuring a supportive environment for any investor, large or small. The conclave also saw the inauguration of major projects and the distribution of job offer letters to the youth, aiming to foster entrepreneurship and sustainable industrial growth in the state.

