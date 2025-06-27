Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Rises: CM Yadav Unveils Transformative Plans at MP-RISE 2025 Conclave

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced investment proposals worth Rs 30,402 crore at the MP-RISE 2025 conclave. These initiatives aim to generate 35,520 jobs. Upcoming projects include infrastructure improvements and new industrial zones. CM Yadav stressed the state's commitment to economic growth and attracting investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Rises: CM Yadav Unveils Transformative Plans at MP-RISE 2025 Conclave
CM Mohan Yadav addressing MP-RISE concalve in Ratlam (Photo/ CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the MP-RISE 2025 conclave in Ratlam, Madison Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state has secured investment proposals amounting to a significant Rs 30,402 crore, promising to create 35,520 jobs. Yadav highlighted the ongoing transformation in the state, detailing innovations across various development sectors to accelerate industrial growth.

The government is making strides to enhance opportunities for youth, with interactive sessions planned to attract further investment, including an event in Surat on June 29. Significant infrastructural projects were unveiled, such as Rs 50 lakh allocations for local developments around the Ratlam Mega Investment Region and a 220 KV power line establishment to support new industrial units.

Furthering its economic agenda, the state plans to build an international-standard hockey astro turf and a new airstrip in Ratlam, alongside a satellite township at the Kalika Mata temple complex. CM Yadav also announced loans worth Rs 3,861 crore for over 4 lakh individuals pursuing self-employment, with land allotted to 35 large industries promising over 17,600 new jobs.

Among the other developments, the Chief Minister participated in the Bhoomi-Poojan for 94 industrial units valued over Rs 2,012 crore and distributed substantial incentives, with the total disbursement and grants reaching Rs 270 crore for MSMEs and Rs 425 crore for larger companies. He emphasized improving connectivity with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and future air cargo services.

During discussions with top industrialists, CM Yadav expressed the state's enthusiasm for attracting investors, ensuring a supportive environment for any investor, large or small. The conclave also saw the inauguration of major projects and the distribution of job offer letters to the youth, aiming to foster entrepreneurship and sustainable industrial growth in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025