U.S. Treasury Extends Russia-Related Nuclear License

The U.S. Treasury Department has extended a general license for transactions related to Russian civil nuclear energy. This license, valid until December 19, 2025, replaces an older one. The extension facilitates specific authorized activities concerning civil nuclear energy as detailed by the Treasury Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced an extension for a general license that permits certain transactions related to civil nuclear energy with Russia. This update, posted on the department's website, highlights the continuity of specific activities that are now authorized through December 19, 2025.

As per the notice, the newly issued general license replaces the previous version, ensuring that authorized transactions can continue without interruption. It reflects the department's commitment to maintaining regulated engagements in the sphere of civil nuclear energy.

The extension comes amid heightened scrutiny and strategic considerations in the realm of international energy agreements. This move aims at preserving necessary collaborations while adhering to regulatory frameworks and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

