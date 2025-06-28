U.S. Treasury Extends Russia-Related Nuclear License

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced an extension for a general license that permits certain transactions related to civil nuclear energy with Russia. This update, posted on the department's website, highlights the continuity of specific activities that are now authorized through December 19, 2025.

As per the notice, the newly issued general license replaces the previous version, ensuring that authorized transactions can continue without interruption. It reflects the department's commitment to maintaining regulated engagements in the sphere of civil nuclear energy.

The extension comes amid heightened scrutiny and strategic considerations in the realm of international energy agreements. This move aims at preserving necessary collaborations while adhering to regulatory frameworks and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)