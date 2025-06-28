Left Menu

Celebrating PV Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Modern Economy

Mallikarjun Kharge honors former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary, highlighting his economic reforms that spurred India's growth. Rao's tenure marked significant strides in India's nuclear program and foreign policies, establishing a foundation for a resilient nation and empowering the middle class.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday commemorated the 104th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, praising his transformative economic policies. Kharge's tribute, shared in a post on platform X, credited Rao with initiating economic liberalisation that spurred unprecedented national growth and uplifted India's middle class.

Kharge emphasized the pivotal nature of Rao's reforms, heralding a robust foundation for a formidable and resilient India. During his tenure, Rao also oversaw significant progress in India's nuclear capabilities and spearheaded innovative foreign policy initiatives, most notably the 'Look East' policy, further strengthening the nation.

Born in Karimnagar, Telangana, on June 28, 1921, Rao excelled in politics after careers in agriculture and law. He held key positions, including Minister of Law, Information, Health, Medicine, and Education in the Andhra Pradesh government. In 1984, he became Home Minister and later took roles as Minister of Defence and Human Resource Development, contributing significantly to India's progress.

