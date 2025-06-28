Devotees Flock to Puri for Majestic Jagannath Rath Yatra's Second Day
On the second day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, chariots make their way to Gundicha Temple as thousands gather to witness the divine journey. Devotees from across the globe, including dignitaries and first-timers, experience the spiritual fervor in Puri during this significant Hindu festival.
The second day of the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra witnessed a vibrant congregation in Puri as devotees pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings towards the Gundicha Temple. The deities are set to reside there for nine days, after which they will return to the Jagannath Temple.
A devotee from West Africa expressed gratitude for participating in the celebration, experiencing the festival's unique atmosphere. Similarly, Gaurangi Devika Das, who has lived in India for 20 years, shared her excitement about pulling Lord Jagannath's chariot, emphasizing the festival's special significance.
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister and Swami Shri Sukh Darshan Das from Gujarat joined the celebrations, both highlighting the Rath Yatra's spiritual importance. The event, which began on June 27, will conclude on July 1 with Lord Jagannath's return journey.
