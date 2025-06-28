Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Puri for Majestic Jagannath Rath Yatra's Second Day

On the second day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, chariots make their way to Gundicha Temple as thousands gather to witness the divine journey. Devotees from across the globe, including dignitaries and first-timers, experience the spiritual fervor in Puri during this significant Hindu festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:41 IST
Devotees Flock to Puri for Majestic Jagannath Rath Yatra's Second Day
Visual from the Rath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second day of the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra witnessed a vibrant congregation in Puri as devotees pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings towards the Gundicha Temple. The deities are set to reside there for nine days, after which they will return to the Jagannath Temple.

A devotee from West Africa expressed gratitude for participating in the celebration, experiencing the festival's unique atmosphere. Similarly, Gaurangi Devika Das, who has lived in India for 20 years, shared her excitement about pulling Lord Jagannath's chariot, emphasizing the festival's special significance.

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister and Swami Shri Sukh Darshan Das from Gujarat joined the celebrations, both highlighting the Rath Yatra's spiritual importance. The event, which began on June 27, will conclude on July 1 with Lord Jagannath's return journey.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025