Juniper Green Energy Powers Ahead with Rs 3,000 Crore IPO
Juniper Green Energy has filed for a Rs 3,000 crore IPO, with a focus on fresh equity issuance. Proceeds will partly finance debt repayment and investments in subsidiaries. The firm is among India's top 10 renewable power producers, with a diverse portfolio across 48 projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:19 IST
Gurugram-headquartered Juniper Green Energy aims to generate Rs 3,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), recently submitting preliminary proposals to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The entire IPO focuses on freshly issuing equity shares, with no offer-for-sale element, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
With 48 projects comprising operational and developing initiatives, Juniper Green plans to allocate Rs 1,157.7 crore from the IPO proceeds for debt repayment and subsidiary investments.
