Juniper Green Energy Powers Ahead with Rs 3,000 Crore IPO

Gurugram-headquartered Juniper Green Energy aims to generate Rs 3,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), recently submitting preliminary proposals to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The entire IPO focuses on freshly issuing equity shares, with no offer-for-sale element, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

With 48 projects comprising operational and developing initiatives, Juniper Green plans to allocate Rs 1,157.7 crore from the IPO proceeds for debt repayment and subsidiary investments.