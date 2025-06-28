Left Menu

Doctor Attacked at Delhi's GTB Hospital, Security Fears Amplify

A senior doctor at Delhi's GTB Hospital was attacked by unidentified attackers Friday night. The assailants, who claimed to be police, assaulted the doctor during a routine round, sparking security concerns. Hospital staff demand enhanced protection measures; police are investigating the incident.

Doctor Attacked at Delhi's GTB Hospital, Security Fears Amplify
President of RWA GTB Hospital campus, Kehar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, a senior doctor at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital was attacked by unidentified individuals on Friday night during a routine inspection with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) team. The attack, involving assailants on motorbikes, has raised new security concerns for hospital staff.

Kehar Singh, president of the RWA, reported that the attackers arrived around 8:30-9:00 p.m., initiating a dispute at the hospital gate. The altercation escalated when the group assaulted the doctor with a liquor bottle. Despite one attacker claiming to be a Delhi Police officer, he refused to present identification, Singh added.

Dr. Kuldeep Kumar, the Associate Professor and Chief Patron of the RWA, voiced his concerns over escalating campus crime. He emphasized the need for increased security following recent incidents of molestation and murder. With legal action pending, authorities are under pressure to ensure the safety of hospital staff and students.

