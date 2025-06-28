Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Congress Over Controversial 42nd Amendment

Nishikant Dubey, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Saturday, specifically targeting Indira Gandhi for the 42nd Amendment to the Indian Constitution. Dubey asserted that the amendment, passed during the Emergency era, effectively 'murdered' the Constitution crafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The 42nd Amendment, often dubbed the 'Mini-Constitution,' was a controversial legislative measure that introduced sweeping changes to the Indian Constitution, impacting its fundamental rights and federal equilibrium. Key alterations included incorporating 'socialist' and 'secular' into the Preamble and broadening the Directive Principles of State Policy while adding Fundamental Duties.

Dubbing the amendment a legislative overreach, Dubey cited historical opposition from stalwarts like Dr. Ambedkar and leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad, and others. He argued that the amendment aimed to consolidate central power over states, undermining India's democratic ethos. The controversial provisions were partially rolled back by later amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)