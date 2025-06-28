Left Menu

Bangladesh Slashes Debt in Power Payment to Adani

Bangladesh has significantly reduced its outstanding dues to Adani Power, paying USD 384 million in June. This helps clear up nearly half of its power supply debt accumulated due to domestic and international financial strains. Discussions are ongoing to resolve discrepancies in claimed vs. admitted dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:39 IST
Bangladesh Slashes Debt in Power Payment to Adani
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh has taken a significant step in settling its outstanding debt to Adani Power, paying $384 million in June, according to sources familiar with the matter. This payment brings the debt under the 2017 power supply agreement closer to resolution.

The payment, which is part of a commitment to clear $437 million in June, addresses Bangladesh's financial obligations until March 31, reducing Adani's "claimed" dues to approximately $500 million. The Bangladeshi government has faced financial challenges, exacerbated by rising import costs after the Russia-Ukraine conflict and domestic political changes that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The power supply deal has been under scrutiny since Hasina's government was replaced by an interim administration in August 2024. The current administration, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has sought to re-examine the power agreement via a high-level committee. Meanwhile, Adani Power has agreed to waive $20 million in late payment charges for the first half of 2023, contingent on continued payment commitments from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025