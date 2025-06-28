Tragic Boy's Murder Sparks Legal Action in Delhi’s Shahdara
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra condemned the murder of 19-year-old Yash in Delhi's Shahdara due to a scooter scuffle, ensuring strict action against the accused. Police arrested three individuals, sparking controversy as one alleged suspect denies any involvement while authorities continue their investigation.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has denounced the murder of a 19-year-old in Delhi's Shahdara, describing the incident as tragic. Speaking with ANI, he assured the public that rigorous legal action would be taken following the brutal killing of the teenager, Yash, after a scooter-related quarrel.
The incident, unfolding on the night of June 27, saw Yash stabbed to death near Ambedkar Park, Shiv Mandir. Delhi Police have detained three suspects in connection with the crime, two of whom have been identified as Amaan and Lucky, with the third being a minor.
DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam reported that Amaan, who has a criminal record, allegedly stabbed Yash during a confrontation. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations continue as a man named Gaffar denies involvement despite being mentioned in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- murder
- Yash
- Harsh Malhotra
- Shahdara
- stabbing
- police
- investigation
- suspects
- legal action
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Cracks International Drug Smuggling Racket
Bodies of six Air India plane crash victims handed over to relatives, say police.
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Migrant Detained
Universities struggle to police AI use as academic integrity crisis deepens
Three die of electrocution in Gadarwara town of Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district: Police.