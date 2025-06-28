Left Menu

Tragic Boy's Murder Sparks Legal Action in Delhi’s Shahdara

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra condemned the murder of 19-year-old Yash in Delhi's Shahdara due to a scooter scuffle, ensuring strict action against the accused. Police arrested three individuals, sparking controversy as one alleged suspect denies any involvement while authorities continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:00 IST
Tragic Boy's Murder Sparks Legal Action in Delhi’s Shahdara
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has denounced the murder of a 19-year-old in Delhi's Shahdara, describing the incident as tragic. Speaking with ANI, he assured the public that rigorous legal action would be taken following the brutal killing of the teenager, Yash, after a scooter-related quarrel.

The incident, unfolding on the night of June 27, saw Yash stabbed to death near Ambedkar Park, Shiv Mandir. Delhi Police have detained three suspects in connection with the crime, two of whom have been identified as Amaan and Lucky, with the third being a minor.

DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam reported that Amaan, who has a criminal record, allegedly stabbed Yash during a confrontation. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations continue as a man named Gaffar denies involvement despite being mentioned in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025