Tragic Boy's Murder Sparks Legal Action in Delhi’s Shahdara

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has denounced the murder of a 19-year-old in Delhi's Shahdara, describing the incident as tragic. Speaking with ANI, he assured the public that rigorous legal action would be taken following the brutal killing of the teenager, Yash, after a scooter-related quarrel.

The incident, unfolding on the night of June 27, saw Yash stabbed to death near Ambedkar Park, Shiv Mandir. Delhi Police have detained three suspects in connection with the crime, two of whom have been identified as Amaan and Lucky, with the third being a minor.

DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam reported that Amaan, who has a criminal record, allegedly stabbed Yash during a confrontation. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations continue as a man named Gaffar denies involvement despite being mentioned in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)