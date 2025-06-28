Left Menu

ICG Triumph: Rescues & Revolutionary Vessel 'Adamya'

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has successfully rescued three Sri Lankan nationals stranded near Adam's Bridge. Simultaneously, ICG marked a significant milestone in maritime security with the induction of 'Adamya', an indigenously built Fast Patrol Vessel, underscoring India's advancements in shipbuilding and defense capabilities.

3 Sri Lankans who had set off from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu in an unidentified boat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued three Sri Lankan nationals stranded on a sandbar near Adam's Bridge off the Tamil Nadu coast, officials reported on Saturday. According to the Coastal Security Group Police, the individuals had embarked from Sri Lanka on an unidentified vessel, which left them on the sandbar in Indian waters.

The Coastal Security Group Police stated that the ICG swiftly responded by rescuing the three individuals and transferring them to Dhanushkodi, where they were handed over to local authorities. An investigation is currently in progress to uncover further details regarding their journey and circumstances.

In a significant advancement for maritime security, the ICG inducted 'Adamya', the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) under the 08 FPV Project, at Goa Shipyard Limited. This milestone highlights India's growing self-reliant shipbuilding capabilities and the success of the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing India's coastal defense and operational efficiency.

