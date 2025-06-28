Manipur Strives for Peace and Governance Amid Ethnic Tensions

In a concerted push to restore calm in violence-stricken Manipur, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced on Saturday that steps are being taken to find an amicable resolution. Working closely with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA members, efforts are underway to reestablish a functioning government in the state.

Singh elaborated that discussions have been initiated with central authorities to broker peace in Manipur, emphasizing collaboration with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is actively engaged in these peace efforts. Meetings with BJP and NDA MLAs form part of a broader strategy aimed at stabilizing the region's governance.

On May 28, a delegation of ten MLAs, primarily from the BJP, presented their case to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, pushing for the establishment of a 'popular' government to replace the ongoing President's Rule, a measure taken after Singh's resignation and subsequent ethnic unrest on May 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)