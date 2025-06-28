Left Menu

Manipur Strives for Peace and Governance Amid Ethnic Tensions

Efforts to establish peace and form a government in conflict-ridden Manipur are intensifying. Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh emphasizes seeking amicable solutions with BJP and NDA leaders. Amid civil unrest, discussions continue for installing a popular government, following the imposition of President's Rule after ethnic violence erupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:22 IST
Manipur Strives for Peace and Governance Amid Ethnic Tensions
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted push to restore calm in violence-stricken Manipur, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced on Saturday that steps are being taken to find an amicable resolution. Working closely with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA members, efforts are underway to reestablish a functioning government in the state.

Singh elaborated that discussions have been initiated with central authorities to broker peace in Manipur, emphasizing collaboration with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is actively engaged in these peace efforts. Meetings with BJP and NDA MLAs form part of a broader strategy aimed at stabilizing the region's governance.

On May 28, a delegation of ten MLAs, primarily from the BJP, presented their case to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, pushing for the establishment of a 'popular' government to replace the ongoing President's Rule, a measure taken after Singh's resignation and subsequent ethnic unrest on May 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025