ED Cracks Down on Seat Blocking Scam in Bangalore Colleges

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Bengaluru has conducted searches at 17 locations involved in a seat blocking scam in private engineering colleges. Evidence of money laundering and Rs. 1.37 Crore in cash were seized. The investigation is based on an FIR by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:35 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement's Bengaluru Zonal Office has initiated a crackdown on a seat blocking scam in private engineering colleges across Bangalore. The agency conducted extensive search operations on June 25 and 26, targeting 17 locations under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Among the establishments searched were reputed institutions such as BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering. The ED's probe also extended to educational consultancy firms and private agents suspected of orchestrating the scam. During these searches, several incriminating documents and digital devices were confiscated, revealing a sophisticated network leveraging cash-for-seat deals in management quota admissions.

The operation yielded significant finds, including cash seizures amounting to approximately Rs. 1.37 Crore. This investigation traces back to a First Information Report (FIR) by the Karnataka Examination Authority against several colleges for allegedly manipulating student admissions through illicit means. Authorities allege that these colleges acquired student login credentials to unlawfully block seats. The investigation is ongoing.

