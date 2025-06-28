CPI(M) Hits Back at RSS's Call to Remove 'Secularism' and 'Socialism' from Constitution

On Saturday, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby fiercely criticized recent remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who has called for the removal of 'secularism' and 'socialism' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Expressing strong opposition, Baby confirmed that the CPI(M) Polit Bureau had already issued an official statement condemning the RSS's position.

Emphasizing the constitutional significance of these terms, Baby stated, 'Socialism and secularism are not mere additions—they are foundational values embedded throughout the Constitution.' He acknowledged that while explicitly inserted during the 42nd Constitutional Amendment during the Emergency, the essence of both ideals has been present from the Constitution's inception.

'A careful reading of the Constitution, especially the Directive Principles of State Policy, reveals its fundamental aim of building a secular and egalitarian society,' Baby explained. He highlighted that the Supreme Court, as the ultimate constitutional interpreter, has affirmed that secularism and socialism form part of the Constitution's basic structure, rendering them unamendable.

Critiquing the ideological underpinnings of the RSS, Baby charged, 'The RSS never accepted the Indian Constitution. When it was adopted, their mouthpiece, Organiser, dismissed it as foreign-influenced and suggested making Manusmriti the base instead.' He denounced the agenda as dangerous, warning, 'Now the cat is out of the bag. The RSS seeks to dismantle the Constitution that upholds equality, fraternity, and secularism in favor of Manuvaad—a regression that Indian society will reject.'

Concluding his remarks, Baby said the Left will actively mobilize public opinion to protect the Constitution and counter what he called the RSS's regressive vision for India. Earlier, RSS General Secretary Hosabale had suggested reconsidering the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Hosabale's comments were made at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, co-organized by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the Ambedkar International Centre. He emphasized that the Emergency was more than a misuse of power; it was an attempt to crush civil liberties, imprison millions, and suppress press freedoms. During this period, the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' were forcefully inserted into the Constitution, a move Hosabale believes warrants reconsideration. (ANI)