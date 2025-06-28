Left Menu

Air India Flights Face Technical and Security Hurdles, Prompt Cautious Returns

Multiple Air India flights were halted due to a burning smell and a non-specific security alert, both prompting returns to their origin point. Additionally, Air India Express faced a technical issue mid-flight, leading to further disruptions. Safety measures were promptly enacted, prioritizing passenger and crew security.

Updated: 28-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route to Chennai made an emergency return to Mumbai after a burning smell was detected in the cabin. The incident occurred on June 27, 2025, aboard Flight AI639, as confirmed by the airline on Saturday, underscoring its commitment to passenger safety even amidst operational disruptions.

The Air India spokesperson highlighted the precautionary return of Flight AI639 due to the cabin odor, reassuring that all necessary support was provided to affected passengers in Mumbai to mitigate inconvenience.

In a separate occurrence, a non-specific security alert required standard security protocols on an aircraft, subsequently cleared for future operations. Furthermore, Air India Express faced a technical challenge with its Delhi-Jammu flight, mandating a return to Delhi. These events continue to strain the airline post the recent Air India-171 crash tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

