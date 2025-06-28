Air India Flights Face Technical and Security Hurdles, Prompt Cautious Returns

An Air India flight en route to Chennai made an emergency return to Mumbai after a burning smell was detected in the cabin. The incident occurred on June 27, 2025, aboard Flight AI639, as confirmed by the airline on Saturday, underscoring its commitment to passenger safety even amidst operational disruptions.

The Air India spokesperson highlighted the precautionary return of Flight AI639 due to the cabin odor, reassuring that all necessary support was provided to affected passengers in Mumbai to mitigate inconvenience.

In a separate occurrence, a non-specific security alert required standard security protocols on an aircraft, subsequently cleared for future operations. Furthermore, Air India Express faced a technical challenge with its Delhi-Jammu flight, mandating a return to Delhi. These events continue to strain the airline post the recent Air India-171 crash tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)