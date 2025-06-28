Left Menu

Mock Disaster Drill at Kangra Airport Highlights Emergency Preparedness

A full-scale emergency mock exercise was conducted at Kangra Airport to test the effectiveness of the Aerodrome Emergency Plan and enhance coordination among agencies. The exercise simulated a plane crash and responses from various agencies were evaluated for timeliness and effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:42 IST
Kangra Airport conducts full-scale emergency mock drill to test disaster preparedness (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A full-scale emergency mock exercise was executed at Kangra Airport, aiming to evaluate the Aerodrome Emergency Plan's (AEP) effectiveness and bolster coordination among various agencies, airport officials reported. The simulated scenario involved a Delhi to Gaggal Q400 type flight experiencing a starboard engine failure, requesting priority landing.

At 3:15 PM, during its approach to Runway 33, the flight declared a 'May Day' and crashed near the Manjhi River. ATC promptly declared a full emergency, alerting all relevant agencies. Rapid responses from fire tenders, ambulances, medical teams, and the State Disaster Management team ensued, providing immediate aid and transporting injured to hospitals. Casualties were sent for DNA profiling.

Airport Director Dhirendra Singh and local officials closely monitored the exercise to ensure preparedness for actual emergencies. Meanwhile, a similar mock drill was conducted at Chennai International Airport on the same day, assessing the emergency response of state authorities. These drills follow a recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, symbolizing a focus on preparedness and swift response.

