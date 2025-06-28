Political Sparks Fly Over Constitution’s Preamble Debate
Congress and CPI(M) leaders vehemently oppose RSS demands to reconsider secularism and socialism in India’s Constitution. They emphasize these principles as core values. RSS defends the call, citing historical context and the emergency period, urging a recalibration of constitutional ethos.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery political discourse, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday condemned recent remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Tagore vowed to steadfastly protect India's Constitution, pledging to resist attempts by the RSS to excise the terms 'secularism' and 'socialism' from its Preamble.
Tagore criticized Mayawati, alleging her implicit understanding with the BJP, prompting a refutation of her claims against the Congress. This sentiment was echoed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, who, speaking to ANI, criticized the RSS perspective, reinforcing the sanctity of socialism and secularism as foundational Indian values.
At the heart of this debate is Hosabale's controversial suggestion made during an event marking the emergency's 50th anniversary. Hosabale contended that the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' were artificially inserted into the Preamble amidst the emergency, necessitating a re-evaluation.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Constitution
- Preamble
- RSS
- Congress
- Secularism
- Socialism
- Hosabale
- Mayawati
- CPI(M)
ALSO READ
Political Clash Over Tragic Air India Crash: BJP vs Congress
Congress Criticizes Amit Shah's 'Insensitive' Remarks on Plane Crash
Maharashtra Congress Backs Stir for Farmer Justice
ED attaches Rs 6 crore worth assets of Chhattisgarh Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma and party office in Sukma district: Officials.
Trinamool Congress Demands Unbiased Probe Into Air India Tragedy