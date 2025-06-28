Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly Over Constitution’s Preamble Debate

Congress and CPI(M) leaders vehemently oppose RSS demands to reconsider secularism and socialism in India’s Constitution. They emphasize these principles as core values. RSS defends the call, citing historical context and the emergency period, urging a recalibration of constitutional ethos.

  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political discourse, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday condemned recent remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Tagore vowed to steadfastly protect India's Constitution, pledging to resist attempts by the RSS to excise the terms 'secularism' and 'socialism' from its Preamble.

Tagore criticized Mayawati, alleging her implicit understanding with the BJP, prompting a refutation of her claims against the Congress. This sentiment was echoed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, who, speaking to ANI, criticized the RSS perspective, reinforcing the sanctity of socialism and secularism as foundational Indian values.

At the heart of this debate is Hosabale's controversial suggestion made during an event marking the emergency's 50th anniversary. Hosabale contended that the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' were artificially inserted into the Preamble amidst the emergency, necessitating a re-evaluation.

