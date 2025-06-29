Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: Indian Delicacies in Space
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, delighting fellow astronauts with Indian sweets. He shares his awe of Earth’s grandeur from space, emphasizes India’s progress in space missions, and inspires youth to dream big and keep striving for success.
In a groundbreaking achievement for India's space endeavors, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Shukla revealed that he brought traditional Indian sweets like 'gajar ka halwa,' 'moong dal ka halwa,' and 'aam ras,' which were well-received by his fellow astronauts.
Shukla expressed his wonder at seeing India from space, describing the nation as 'very big and grand.' He noted that from orbit, borders disappear, offering a view of Earth as one united home for humanity. This philosophy underscores the Indian astronaut's belief in human unity beyond geopolitical boundaries.
During their interaction, Prime Minister Modi praised Shukla's mission and insight, highlighting India's rapid advancements in space exploration. With the 'Gaganyaan' program underway, Shukla sees his mission as foundational, urging young Indians to strive and view the sky not as a limit but as a challenge. His work includes pioneering experiments on the ISS, aiming to prevent muscle loss in space with potential benefits back home on Earth.
