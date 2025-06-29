Left Menu

Tripura's New Cybercrime Frontline: A Fight Against Digital Shadows

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated Tripura's Cyber Crime Police Station, urging advanced technical skills and robust awareness to combat growing cybercrimes. Stressing the urgency, he emphasized the need for a vigilant police force and public awareness to tackle crimes such as financial fraud through digital platforms.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the urgent need to increase awareness and technical capabilities to combat the rising threat of cybercrime, which he equated to battling shadows. This call came during the inauguration of a new Cyber Crime Police Station in Agartala's A.D. Nagar area.

At the event, CM Saha, who also serves as the Home Minister, highlighted the alarming rate at which digital crimes, including financial fraud via online platforms, are proliferating. He expressed satisfaction that the new police station marks a proactive step in confronting these challenges.

Dr. Saha underscored various measures the state is implementing, such as deploying a 24-hour helpline and offering specialized training to officers, to strengthen the police force's capabilities. He pointed out the critical importance of vigilance and technological adoption to prevent such crimes from escalating to the level of terrorism.

