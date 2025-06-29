Left Menu

Global Devotees Descend on Puri for Emotional Annual Rath Yatra

Thousands of devotees, both local and international, joined the third day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. The religious event, marked by fervent chanting and drumming, offered a unique darshan of Lord Jagannath, creating an emotional experience for many, especially international devotees.

Devotees throng Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, has drawn thousands of devotees worldwide. On the third day, participants filled the streets to witness the divine spectacle, with international attendees expressing deep emotional connections.

A foreign devotee shared his joy with ANI, stating, "I am delighted to be here and experience the darshan of Lord Jagannath. It is a rare and emotional moment, especially for us foreigners, as the Lord himself steps out for the devotees." Another participant, Umesh Malhota, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the privilege of being called by Lord Jagannath himself since 2022.

The grand procession, marked by vibrant chants and drumbeats, began in Puri last Friday. Devotees pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to Gundicha Temple, culminating with their return to the Jagannath Temple on July 1. The event is celebrated as the only time God steps out to meet his devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

