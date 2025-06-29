Left Menu

Refreshing Rainfall Provides Respite in Karnal

Karnal, Haryana experienced rain on Sunday, relieving residents from humid weather. IMD forecasts continued rain with cloudy skies, helping reduce temperatures. Significant rainfall was also recorded nationwide, particularly in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Similar weather patterns were observed in select regions of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:59 IST
Rain lashes Karnal as IMD forecasts more showers in the region (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnal, in Haryana, welcomed a break from recent humidity as rain graced the city on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts Karnal will continue to see partly cloudy skies and potential rain showers in the coming hours, offering much-needed relief to its residents.

Sunday's rain led to a slight temperature drop, with figures falling from a maximum of 32°C on Saturday to a cooler 27°C by Sunday morning. IMD's reports indicate this pattern echoed across India, with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessing the highest rainfall on Saturday.

Long Island, North Andaman, received 11 cm of rainfall, with Port Blair in South Andaman logging 6 cm. Meanwhile, parts of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu experienced varied rainfall levels, as recorded by the IMD. In Delhi, sudden showers eased the recent heatwave (ANI).

