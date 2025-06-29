Refreshing Rainfall Provides Respite in Karnal

Karnal, in Haryana, welcomed a break from recent humidity as rain graced the city on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts Karnal will continue to see partly cloudy skies and potential rain showers in the coming hours, offering much-needed relief to its residents.

Sunday's rain led to a slight temperature drop, with figures falling from a maximum of 32°C on Saturday to a cooler 27°C by Sunday morning. IMD's reports indicate this pattern echoed across India, with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessing the highest rainfall on Saturday.

Long Island, North Andaman, received 11 cm of rainfall, with Port Blair in South Andaman logging 6 cm. Meanwhile, parts of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu experienced varied rainfall levels, as recorded by the IMD. In Delhi, sudden showers eased the recent heatwave (ANI).

