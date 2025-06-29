Left Menu

Turmeric Triumph: National Headquarters Inauguration Paves Way for Farmers' Prosperity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. This fulfills Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to boost turmeric crop quality and farmers' income through a Rs 200 crore allocation, aiming for USD one billion in turmeric exports by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to open the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, a significant step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agricultural vision.

The BJP's Telangana unit announced on Sunday, via social media platform X, that this move realizes Modi's promise made to turmeric farmers. The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to enhance turmeric quality, research, and farmers' income, signaling a steadfast commitment to agricultural prosperity.

With expectations set high, plans are underway to elevate turmeric exports to USD one billion by 2030. This initiative addresses longstanding demands from turmeric farmers and emerged as a key electoral issue in Nizamabad. Lok Sabha member D Arvind, instrumental in this development, continues to champion the cause following his 2019 electoral triumph over BRS's K Kavitha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

