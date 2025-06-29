Turmeric Triumph: National Headquarters Inauguration Paves Way for Farmers' Prosperity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to open the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, a significant step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agricultural vision.

The BJP's Telangana unit announced on Sunday, via social media platform X, that this move realizes Modi's promise made to turmeric farmers. The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to enhance turmeric quality, research, and farmers' income, signaling a steadfast commitment to agricultural prosperity.

With expectations set high, plans are underway to elevate turmeric exports to USD one billion by 2030. This initiative addresses longstanding demands from turmeric farmers and emerged as a key electoral issue in Nizamabad. Lok Sabha member D Arvind, instrumental in this development, continues to champion the cause following his 2019 electoral triumph over BRS's K Kavitha.

(With inputs from agencies.)