NLC India Bags Major Green Energy Project in Rajasthan

NLC India Ltd has been awarded a significant contract from NTPC Ltd for the establishment of a 450 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) Connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power project. This project is set to span across Rajasthan and Gujarat, as part of a landmark initiative in renewable energy development.

The project will see the development of 300 MW in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and 150 MW in Bhuj, Gujarat. It underscores NLC India's commitment to supporting India's green energy goals by supplying hybrid power to NTPC Ltd for a duration of 25 years under a validated Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The scheduled commencement of power supply from the entire project is slated to occur within 24 months from the effective date of the PPA, marking a crucial step in enhancing sustainable energy production in India.

