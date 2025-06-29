NLC India Bags Major Green Energy Project in Rajasthan
NLC India Ltd has secured a major contract from NTPC Ltd to establish a 450 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power project, spanning Rajasthan and Gujarat. This green initiative involves a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement and aims to supply power within 24 months from the agreement's effective date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
